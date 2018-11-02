The Milwaukee Marathon is returning on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for another fun day of running through the heart of Milwaukee! Join thousands of runners across three distances and experience this race with a new date and new ownership committed to making it the premier running event in the region. With all races starting and finishing right at the Bucks’ brand-new Live Block entertainment complex, this year’s event will include ample parking, no shuttle buses, and an awesome after-party to celebrate your achievements!
Win Bucks Tickets! Click here to learn more!
What You Get
In addition to the improved location and experience, your registration for the Milwaukee Marathon includes a lot of awesome stuff! Check it out:
Quarter-Zip Fleece
Marathon and half marathon runners get a quarter-zip fleece.
Tech Tee
All runners get a high-quality technical running shirt!
Commemorative Medal
All runners also get an exclusive finisher medal.
After Party
After you’re done, spend the day partying with your fellow runners! Plus, if you’re 21+, you get a beer with your registration!
What It Costs
We expect this event to sell out quickly so be sure to reserve your spot before it’s gone!
Marathon
Early Bird - $59
Through November 2, 2018
Early - $69
Through December 7, 2018
Regular - $79
Through January 18, 2019
Late - $89
Through March 8, 2019
Final - $99
Through April 3, 2019
Half
Early Bird - $49
Through November 2, 2018
Early - $59
Through December 7, 2018
Regular - $69
Through January 18, 2019
Late - $79
Through March 8, 2019
Final - $89
Through April 3, 2019
5k
Early Bird - $19
Through November 2, 2018
Early - $24
Through December 7, 2018
Regular - $29
Through January 18, 2019
Late - $34
Through March 8, 2019
Final - $39
Through April 3, 2019
Ready To Run?
Click the button below to reserve your spot today at the Milwaukee Marathon!
Want More Info?
Get all the essential details about the course, parking, packet pick-up, and more!