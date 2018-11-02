The Milwaukee Marathon is returning on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for another fun day of running through the heart of Milwaukee! Join thousands of runners across three distances and experience this race with a new date and new ownership committed to making it the premier running event in the region. With all races starting and finishing right at the Bucks’ brand-new Live Block entertainment complex, this year’s event will include ample parking, no shuttle buses, and an awesome after-party to celebrate your achievements!

What You Get

In addition to the improved location and experience, your registration for the Milwaukee Marathon includes a lot of awesome stuff! Check it out:

Quarter-Zip Fleece

Marathon and half marathon runners get a quarter-zip fleece.

Tech Tee

All runners get a high-quality technical running shirt!

Commemorative Medal

All runners also get an exclusive finisher medal.

After Party

After you’re done, spend the day partying with your fellow runners! Plus, if you’re 21+, you get a beer with your registration!

What It Costs

We expect this event to sell out quickly so be sure to reserve your spot before it’s gone!

Marathon

  • Early Bird - $59

    Through November 2, 2018

  • Early - $69

    Through December 7, 2018

  • Regular - $79

    Through January 18, 2019

  • Late - $89

    Through March 8, 2019

  • Final - $99

    Through April 3, 2019

Half

  • Early Bird - $49

    Through November 2, 2018

  • Early - $59

    Through December 7, 2018

  • Regular - $69

    Through January 18, 2019

  • Late - $79

    Through March 8, 2019

  • Final - $89

    Through April 3, 2019

5k

  • Early Bird - $19

    Through November 2, 2018

  • Early - $24

    Through December 7, 2018

  • Regular - $29

    Through January 18, 2019

  • Late - $34

    Through March 8, 2019

  • Final - $39

    Through April 3, 2019

Ready To Run?

Click the button below to reserve your spot today at the Milwaukee Marathon!

Want More Info?

Get all the essential details about the course, parking, packet pick-up, and more!

